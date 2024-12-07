Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NU by 23.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in NU by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 20.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NU Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.