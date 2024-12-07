Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,197 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

