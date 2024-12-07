Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $27.45. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 24,135 shares trading hands.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

