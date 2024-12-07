Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $95.40. Approximately 120,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 548,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp cut Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 118,107 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $9,768,629.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $192,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,238.99. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,905 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,479. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Root by 361.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth about $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Root by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

