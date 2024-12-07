Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $84.12 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,015,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

