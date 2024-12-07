ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 37746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

ROHM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

