Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 390841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of C$800.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$320,943.65. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.