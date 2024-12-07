Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
