Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 1,741 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $516,502.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,825,271.03. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $912,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

