Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

