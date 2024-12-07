Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,358 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 2.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

