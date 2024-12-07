Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 52,486 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Barclays by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Barclays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BCS opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.