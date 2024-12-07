Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

