Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.