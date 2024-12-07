Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 422,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

