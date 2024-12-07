Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $62.91 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $62.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.