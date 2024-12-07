Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,017,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,405,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,920,000 after buying an additional 1,092,480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,013,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,146,000 after buying an additional 671,432 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $61.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.