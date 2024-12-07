Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 18.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.68.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.