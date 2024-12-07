Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $327.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.24. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $332.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

