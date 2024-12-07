RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ opened at $10.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

