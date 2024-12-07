RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

