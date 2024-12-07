Reviewing Remitly Global (RELY) and Its Competitors

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Remitly Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -5.63% -11.58% -6.57% Remitly Global Competitors -15.31% -159.06% -4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Remitly Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Remitly Global Competitors 923 6014 12356 321 2.62

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remitly Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.18 billion -$117.84 million -60.29 Remitly Global Competitors $4.36 billion $456.28 million 8.84

Remitly Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Remitly Global competitors beat Remitly Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

