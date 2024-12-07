Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 88911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 711,835 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 320,520 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

