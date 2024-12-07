Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $894.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,181 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

