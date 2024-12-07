Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $882.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,013.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $735.95 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

