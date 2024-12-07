Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Shopify Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Shopify by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

