Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dominion Energy stock on November 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,521. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 131,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.