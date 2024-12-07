Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG opened at $65.37 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

