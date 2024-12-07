Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

