Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,313 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rambus Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Rambus stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.
Rambus Profile
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
