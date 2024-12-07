Quarry LP Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 458,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after purchasing an additional 302,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

