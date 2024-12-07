Quarry LP Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 432.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

