Quarry LP Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.