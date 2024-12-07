Quarry LP Has $122,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $3,148,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $623.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.77 and a 12 month high of $629.79.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $11,150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,810,838.24. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $459,405.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $19,197,043.71. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,160 shares of company stock valued at $81,611,223. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $652.00 to $641.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.71.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

