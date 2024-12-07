Quarry LP Buys Shares of 4,086 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

