Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5,190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

