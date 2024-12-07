Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 66 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,791.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,099.74 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

