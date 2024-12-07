Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.08 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $589.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $761.58 and a 200 day moving average of $811.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

