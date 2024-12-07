Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 288.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,609 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

