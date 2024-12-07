Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 689,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

