Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 53,567 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 125,076 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

