Quadrise’s (QED) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QEDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Quadrise Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Quadrise stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.91. Quadrise has a one year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

About Quadrise

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

