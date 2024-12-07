Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE THC opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
