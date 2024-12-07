Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Raymond James cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.19.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE THC opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

