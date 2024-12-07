Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,820,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

