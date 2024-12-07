Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,980 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $23.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

