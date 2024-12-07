Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 291.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 72.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AYI opened at $324.73 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.95 and a twelve month high of $337.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,590. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.