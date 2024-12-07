Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 420.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,131.20. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.