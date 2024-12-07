Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 219,330 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

