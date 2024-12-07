Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.85, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

