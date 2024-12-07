Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,332 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

